Microsoft Advertising is making it harder to distinguish ads in Bing AI Mode results from organic results. Microsoft has a very long history of making it hard to understand what is an advertisement versus what is an organic listing in its search results, so you can expect them to continue to do this within AI Mode and Copilot Search.

If you look at the examples posted by Khushal Bherwani on SEW you will see the ads in the Bing AI Mode results are no longer outlined and look more blended into the organic response.

Here is the example he posted:

Previously, it looked like this - which is similar to the example we posted over here:

Earlier this year, we saw almost transparent sponsored labels from Bing, Microsoft responded to these invisible ad labels before when we previously coverered almost invisibile ad labels and the incredibly hard to see ad labels.

I don't expect this behavior to change...

Forum discussion at X.