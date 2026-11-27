Google Ads has a search ads insights tool, also known as search insights, that shows you emerging and declining trends related to your topic or category. I don't think this is super new, as I found some Google Ads documents and blog posts on it recently but I have never covered it before.

Govind Singh spotted this and posted some screenshots of the search insights ad tool from a live Google Ads account, here are the screenshots he posted on X:

The menu bar:

The search ads insights report:

Google says the search ads insights report lets you "See what people searched, what they saw, and where they landed, including what you added alongside what Google Al matched, wrote, or expanded."

It shows advertisers:

How searches matched ads

What people searched

Which ad copy and assets showed

Where people landed

The Google Ads blog post from June 2026 wrote, "Search Insights: Reporting is a critical deliverable, but it can be incredibly time-consuming. Our Search Insights tool uses AI to power a sophisticated reporting framework. It empowers a junior specialist to uncover deep insights that would have previously required years of expertise. This doesn’t just make reporting faster; it makes it smarter and more actionable."

There is also a help document that says, "Explore Google Search data to find emerging and declining trends related to your topic or category. This tab also allows you to learn more about how users search for your topic, which includes lists of relevant and trending queries."

Trends : Shows search volume over time. Specifically, you can view the indexed search volume for your topic over the past 3 years.

: Shows search volume over time. Specifically, you can view the indexed search volume for your topic over the past 3 years. Queries : Find specific search queries that you may find useful, which are categorized as: Top : Most searched queries. Rising : Increasingly popular over the past 6 months. Emerging : Became popular recently. Sustained : Steadily popular over 18 months. Declining : Less popular over the past 3 months.

: Find specific search queries that you may find useful, which are categorized as:

In addition, it notes:

Search Insights are based on queries related to your topic, not just those that contain the exact terms. Associations are built based on user click behavior.

Audience definitions like age, gender, and interests don't apply to Search Insights.

Search data is typically available at the country-level only.

Forum discussion at X.