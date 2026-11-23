Several weeks ago, Google announced an update to AI Mode named "Dive deeper." Dive deeper makes the "links that we show at the end of some AI responses more engaging and prominent, with image thumbnails and a more clickable design," Google wrote. And now it seems to be live in AI Mode, not just Google Discover.

Google's announcement said:

Dive deeper with prominent links to related articles Once you’ve gotten the lay of the land on a topic, you might want to dig deeper on interesting angles – and we want to make it easy to find links that spark your curiosity. So we’re making the links that we show at the end of some AI responses more engaging and prominent, with image thumbnails and a more clickable design.

Glenn Gabe spotted this feature live in AI Mode over the weekend and wrote on X, "Just saw the new "Dive Deeper" links in AI Mode (which Google announced in October). Blue links, thumbnails and a description. Good to see more links there."

I see it too, so it must be rolling out more broadly now - here is what I see - I should note, you need to scroll past a lot of AI-generated AI Mode content to get to the Dive Deeper links:

Here are Glenn's screenshots:

Just saw the new "Dive Deeper" links in AI Mode (which Google announced in October). Blue links, thumbnails and a description. Good to see more links there. :) "Once you’ve gotten the lay of the land on a topic, you might want to dig deeper on interesting angles – and we want to make it easy to find links that spark your curiosity. So we’re making the links that we show at the end of some AI responses more engaging and prominent, with image thumbnails and a more clickable design." https://t.co/d7pFkseank — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 21, 2026

Here is a GIF of an example of finding the Dive deeper section:

Forum discussion at X.