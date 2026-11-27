Google Merchant Center may be rolling out the Ads opportunities feature in Google Merchant Center for Agencies, which we covered twice already. Now, some advertisers are seeing the "new" label on the "Ads opportunities" section in the console.

In the old screenshots I have of this console, it was just called "Opportunities" but Bia Camargo posted a new screenshot of this on LinkedIn and it now says "Ads opportunities" with a new label next to it.

Here is his screenshot:

Ads opportunities lets you analyze performance across all clients. Easily identify high-potential products with low traffic and then apply custom label values that can be used to promote those products in your Ads campaigns, Google told us.

The screenshot shows, a new section named "Won't show in ads" and it lets you check the status of your clients' products and it says, "Products will not show in ads if they aren't in active Ads campaigns or have issues. Review how many products are affected across your accounts, and select a client to see details."

Bia said, "If you manage more than a handful of client Merchant Center accounts, this one's worth a look. The agency view now has an Ads opportunities tab. It shows you, across every client at once, how many products won't show in ads. That happens either because the products aren't in an active Ads campaign or because they have issues."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.