Elizabeth Reid, VP of Search at Google, was interviewed again and in this interview, she said that Google sees that "people don't want purely AI, they want AI and the web." She then goes on to explain this with examples of how some websites are easily replaceable with AI, while others are not.

The interview was done by Patrick J McGinnis on his FOMO Sapiens show and Elizabeth Reid said:

What we generally see is that people don't want purely AI, they want AI and the web. They do want specific kinds of content on the web and not as much others...

She added later on:

It means a web forward experience that brings the best of the web and the best of AI together.

Here is the rest of what she said:

So if you built a whole web page for which the purpose was to tell you the time zone in Japan, it's just not that useful, right? But do you really want all your fashion advice from the chatbot or Okay. the the the people that tend to turn to AI for fashion advice are the set of people who didn't spend any time on fashion previously, right? You know, just give me just don't make me look stupid. If you used to spend an hour scanning fashion blogs once a week, you that's not replaced by something else. You actually still care very much to hear from other people. You hear about their opinions. You hear about their perspectives, right? There's communities you want to be a part of. There's influencers you look up to, right? There's folks who go in-depth on a topic and really research it and study. And so we see that there's still a lot of demand for content that brings your personal expertise that brings you know your unique experiences to that that brings in-depth research. So there's less interest in sort of very shallow surface level reporting. When you're actually sharing something that people can connect to and they're curious about, like if like would you as a human want to read that, right? Or it just a means to an end? We see there's still a lot of interest in that. And so we're trying to always think about like what does what does search in an AI world means?

Here is the embed at the 18:26 mark:

I spotted this via Glenn Gabe who summed up a lot of the good parts of the interview:

Next up, how do you educate users about new functionality or how to continue the conversation? From Liz: We can prompt users in AI answers to learn more about certain topics related to the initial query. So Google can provide suggestions at the end of AI answers to let users know they can continue the journey. For example, "Would you like tell us more about what your trip is for and who you are going with?" In addition, changing the search box has driven more experimentation by users. Once you click the plus sign and see what you can do, you will be more apt to do that in the future. That said, Liz explained that follow up questions/dialogue is a strong way to let people know they can do more and go further. https://t.co/8TAxSz49d8 — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 23, 2026

And maybe most importantly, how does Liz view the impact to clicks to publishers and the open web based on AI answers and how Search is changing. From Liz: What we generally see is that people don't just want AI. They want AI and the web. They want specific types of content on the web (non-commodity content) and not so much others (commodity content). If you build a site giving people time zones, that's not very useful. But for fashion advice (or other types of advice), people still want to click to the read and research on the web. People still care about perspectives, expertise, in-depth content, etc. There is still a lot of demand for content that brings your personal expertise, your unique experiences to that, that brings in-depth research versus shallow and surface-level commodity content. When you are sharing something that people want to connect to, we still see there is a lot of interest in that. Google wants to build a web-forward expperience that brings the best of hte web and the best of AI together. https://t.co/e8mEKuZXMz — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 23, 2026

I am not sure, I think a lot of people just want to be told things and they don't always care if it is AI or a human.

Forum discussion at X.