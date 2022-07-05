Hope you all had a nice July 4th weekend, here is the July 2022 Google webmaster report to catch you up on the past month. We had two confirmed algorithm updates this past month and many unconfirmed. We also had changes to Search Console, SEO documentation updates, local and maps features and tons of user interfaces.

The May 2022 core update finished in June but we saw many tremors before and also after that update. Google also confirmed a title link algorithm update last month.

Google announced new video page indexing report in Google Search Console, updated the error types and more. Google News has a big new design and there is just so much more.

If you missed the previous recap, go here and here are the top headlines for the past month:

Google Algorithms:

Google SEO:Google Search Console:Google Local & Maps:Google User Interface:

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.