Hope you all had a nice July 4th weekend, here is the July 2022 Google webmaster report to catch you up on the past month. We had two confirmed algorithm updates this past month and many unconfirmed. We also had changes to Search Console, SEO documentation updates, local and maps features and tons of user interfaces.
The May 2022 core update finished in June but we saw many tremors before and also after that update. Google also confirmed a title link algorithm update last month.
Google announced new video page indexing report in Google Search Console, updated the error types and more. Google News has a big new design and there is just so much more.
Google Algorithms:
- Google May 2022 Core Updates Continue But We're Probably At The End
- Google May 2022 Core Update Not Done Yet...
- Google May 2022 Core Update Done Rolling Out On Day 15
- Google May 2022 Core Update - Big Tremors After It Was Complete?
- Google Juneteenth Search Ranking Algorithm Tremors?
- Unconfirmed Google Search Ranking Update Spiking June 23rd
- Google Search Ranking Update Brewing Again June 27-28th
- Google Title Link Algorithm Update For Multi-Language Or Transliterated Titles
- Google Product Reviews Update Still English Only, For Now...
- New: Google Rich Results Not Allowed On Prohibited, Regulated Or Harmful Products
- New Google Documentation On Vary: Cookie Support For Signed Exchanges
- Updates To Google HTTP Status Codes, Googlebot & Job Posting Help Docs
- Google Clarifies 15MB Googlebot Limit - It Is A Huge Limit
- Google Clarifies How To Use Product Rich Results On Product Variants Pages
- Video: 8 Tips On E-Commerce SEO From Google
- Google Picks First HTTP Result Codes When More Than One Is Provided
- Google Says Content Not Visible On Page Is No Longer Less Important
- Google: Hyphens Still Recommended Over Underscores In URLs For SEO
- Google: Keywords In Domain Names Are Overrated
- Google Explains How To Inject Canonical Tags Using JavaScript In Updated Doc
- Google: It's Safe To Delete Your Disavow Link File If No Manual Actions Or History Of Link Schemes
- Video Page Indexing Report Beta In Google Search Console
- Google Search Console Reports Now Show Invalid Or Valid Classifications
- Legacy Google Search Console Messages Going Away August 1, 2022
- Google Search Console Link Counts Keep Falling A Lot
- Google Updates Crawl Stats Report Help Docs
- Google Adds LGBTQ+ Owned Business Attribute For Business Profiles
- Google Search Find Places Through Reviews
- Business Losing Google Maps Reviews Again
- Google Maps Tests New Local Panel With Images At Top & Tabs For Reviews
- Google Tests Local Pack Within An Expandable Menu
- Google Tests Expandable Local Related Carousels Within Snippets
- Google Business Profile "Profile Strength" Widget In Search Results
- Google News Launches New Design
- Google Search Tests Explore Section
- Google Adds Pros & Cons To Search Result Snippets
- Google Top Stories Grouped In Topic Sections On Desktop
- Google Tests Rounded Favicons In Mobile Search Results
- Google Tests Two Rows Of Brand Story Boxes Under A Snippet
- Google Tests Bolding Domains In Search Results AGoogle Featured Snippet Cards Layoutgain
- Google Search Expands Scrollable Right Panel
- Google Search Tests Shopping Filter Button
- Google Search With Both Short Videos & Visual Stories (Within An Accordion)
- Google Expands Browse By Search Features: Material, Product Line & More
