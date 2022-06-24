Google: Keywords In Domain Names Are Overrated

Google's John Mueller said once again that "keywords in domain names are overrated." He and Googlers over time have said this numerous times over the years and he said it again. Instead he said "pick something for your business, pick something for the long term."

If you want, I can license variations of Rusty[words-go-here], if you need an excellent domain. Like RustySEO, RustyDesign, RustyFood - you know it makes for a good name. ;-P

Here is John's tweet on this:

Keywords in domain names are overrated, imo. Pick something for your business, pick something for the long term. — 🐝 johnmu.xml (personal) 🐝 (@JohnMu) June 21, 2022

A bit more from this conversation on Twitter:

It sounds like you just want to read into it what you want to hear, which is fine too. — 🐝 johnmu.csv (personal) 🐝 (@JohnMu) June 23, 2022

Here is some of our older, previous coverage of this topic:

Forum discussion at Twitter.