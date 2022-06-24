Google: Keywords In Domain Names Are Overrated

Jun 24, 2022
Google's John Mueller said once again that "keywords in domain names are overrated." He and Googlers over time have said this numerous times over the years and he said it again. Instead he said "pick something for your business, pick something for the long term."

If you want, I can license variations of Rusty[words-go-here], if you need an excellent domain. Like RustySEO, RustyDesign, RustyFood - you know it makes for a good name. ;-P

Here is John's tweet on this:

A bit more from this conversation on Twitter:

