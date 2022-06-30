Google Maps Tests New Local Panel With Images At Top & Tabs For Reviews

Google Maps is testing a new local listing interface where it shows more images in the top portion of the local listing and there are tabs to show the business overview on the left and the reviews on the right.

Here is a screenshot I took from the video recorded by Punit on Twitter:

Here is his video so you can see it in action:

Google Tests new design for local pack. pic.twitter.com/60SgXGn09c — Punit (@Punit6008) June 29, 2022

In 2017, Google rolled out the tab interface like this for local panels in Google Search but I don't think it launched in Google Maps.

I think I like the tabbed approach, since reviews for many local listings are super important.

