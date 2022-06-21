Google Tests Bolding Domains In Search Results Again

Jun 21, 2022
Google is again testing bolding the domain name or portion of the domain name in the search results again. Google has tested this numerous times over the years, I believe the last time we covered it was in 2018 but Google has tested it before and after that.

Here is a screenshot of this from Saad AK on Twitter:

Here are more screenshots:

I have never been a fan of bolded domain names in the Google Search results. I do wonder why Google keeps testing this and never fully launching it. I mean, this is one of those tests we see from Google on and off for like a decade.

