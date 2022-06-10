Video Page Indexing Report Beta In Google Search Console

At Google I/O we caught a super early glimpse of the video page indexing report. Well, now some of those who are part of the beta group in Google Search Console are seeing the report in their Search Console profiles.

Kevin Monier posted on Twitter that he is seeing the report in his Search Console as an early beta tester. He said "Video indexing report is live for early beta testers and will be available soon for everyone."

Here are some screenshots he is seeing that shows the video page indexing report, it says "this report is about video indexing status. If any video structured data items were found on your site, they will be reported at Enhancements > Videos." The video enhancements report is not new, and this report is not about that, it is about showing you a summary of all the video pages Google found while crawling and indexing your web site.

It will help you:

(1) See how many video landing pages Google discovered and in how many of them a video was indexed.

(2) Examine reasons for unindexed videos in landing pages.

(3) Use the list of affected video pages URLs to debug and fix issues.

(4) Validate fix to initiate re-crawling of known affected URLs.

Here are screenshots from Kevin:

You can see issues labeled here including:

Video not processed

No thumbnail URL provided

No prominent videos on page

Unknown video format

Video not processed yet

Invalid video URL

Thumbnail could not be reached

and more...

I am very much looking forward to this report!

