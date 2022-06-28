Google Adds Pros & Cons To Search Result Snippets

Normally when someone sends me a sophisticated search result snippet from Google and I dig in, I find a reason for how Google came up with this snippet. But it seems like in this case below, Google is being a bit more sophisticated and showing pros and cons in the snippet without the web site having mentioned pros and cons specifically.

This was spotted by @_spamtaylor on Twitter who said "Pros & Cons" SERP features on reviews. He shared these two screenshots:

If you dig into the first result for the query [esho drench review] and then look at the actual page you will see no mention of the word "pro" or "con." Google is coming up with that all by itself.

I am not 100% sure how new this is but generally when I am presented with these types of snippets, I see it comes from the content on the page. Here, I do not currently see that content on the page - but maybe that content recently changed?

Here is another example:

I reported this recently, but I've been doing some testing with a new site I'm building for alcohol reviews. It's getting it from my writing in an area I don't have authority in. My expectation is Google understands the sentiment in writing and is extracting accordingly. pic.twitter.com/ywRXvhwxNE — Leigh :) Stark (@Leighlo) June 28, 2022

