Google Business Profile "Profile Strength" Widget In Search Results

Google is testing a new local widget for businesses owners to help them maintain their Google Business Profile. The widget is named "profile strength" and it shows up in the Google Search results when you search for a company you manage in Google Business Profile manager.

Here is a screenshot (click to enlarge) of this from Zanet Design on Twitter:

I first thought this may be a plugin or extension adding this but then I saw Khushal Bherwani also spot it and post a screenshot (click to enlarge) of this on Twitter:

Personally, I cannot replicate this but clearly Google is trying to get some business owners to know how strong their business profiles are. By profile strength, Google is showing you if you have more details to fill out in your Google Business Profile or not.

