Google Tests Two Rows Of Brand Story Boxes Under A Snippet

Jun 22, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

I am not even sure what to call this, maybe a brand story snippet, maybe story boxes, I am just not sure. But Google seems to be testing showing two rows of article boxes with images (even including social media sites) about a brand below the brand's search result snippet.

This was spotted by Kunjan Shah on Twitter and despite trying to replicate this myself in countless browsers, I was unsuccessful. Here is his screenshot, click on it to enlarge:

click for full size

Here is another person who spotted this, also with the right side bar:

Have you seen this before? I know we've seen these image boxes before but I am not sure if we've seen this on desktop in this fashion before?

And what is this even called?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google: Hyphens Still Recommended Over Underscores In URLs For SEO
 
blog comments powered by Disqus