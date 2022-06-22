Google Tests Two Rows Of Brand Story Boxes Under A Snippet

I am not even sure what to call this, maybe a brand story snippet, maybe story boxes, I am just not sure. But Google seems to be testing showing two rows of article boxes with images (even including social media sites) about a brand below the brand's search result snippet.

This was spotted by Kunjan Shah on Twitter and despite trying to replicate this myself in countless browsers, I was unsuccessful. Here is his screenshot, click on it to enlarge:

Here is another person who spotted this, also with the right side bar:

Google testing displaying images thumbnails on the left side of the search result snippets, again?@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/WrQMS3Gdkq — Slavica Nikolic (@cacizmi) June 22, 2022

(SEO)



Google continuing to test some wonky image feature. @glenngabe has been very into thishttps://t.co/GHEHEWVQMW



This is desktop, mind you! pic.twitter.com/rH3qn9HBTK — Shalom Goodman (@ShalomGood) June 17, 2022

Have you seen this before? I know we've seen these image boxes before but I am not sure if we've seen this on desktop in this fashion before?

And what is this even called?

