Google Search Find Places Through Reviews

Google seems to be testing or slowly rolling out a new local search feature in the main web search results named Find places through reviews. Google will show a review carousel for select local businesses that match your query in this web search feature.

This was spotted by both Celeste Gonzalez and Andy Simpson, Celeste shared this screenshot on Twitter:

Andy posted a video of it in action also, here is a GIF of his video:

We have seen Google do similar things, such as Find places through photos.

Anyway, here are those original tweets:

Forum discussion at Twitter.