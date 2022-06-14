Google Search Tests Shopping Filter Button

Google Search is testing a filter button for shopping related query refinement. I personally do not see this but Saad AK posted a screencast of this, showing a filter button at the top left of the search results after searching for [jeans].
When you click on the filter button, you are presented with a ton of shopping related refinements from brand, length, leg style, material, pattern, style, specialty, reviews, nearby, sales, and more.
Here are some screenshots followed by the video cast:
Then when you click on the filter button, a filter section comes up:
Google > Mobile— Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) June 11, 2022
I saw Filter button in search bar menu links.
It had multiple filters in it:
Filter By:
1: Department
2: Features
3: Brand
4: Material
5: Length
& Many more.
Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/1oOlkaNMel
