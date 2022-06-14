Google Search Tests Shopping Filter Button

Google Search is testing a filter button for shopping related query refinement. I personally do not see this but Saad AK posted a screencast of this, showing a filter button at the top left of the search results after searching for [jeans].

When you click on the filter button, you are presented with a ton of shopping related refinements from brand, length, leg style, material, pattern, style, specialty, reviews, nearby, sales, and more.

Here are some screenshots followed by the video cast:

Then when you click on the filter button, a filter section comes up:

Google > Mobile



I saw Filter button in search bar menu links.



It had multiple filters in it:



Filter By:



1: Department

2: Features

3: Brand

4: Material

5: Length

& Many more.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/1oOlkaNMel — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) June 11, 2022

Forum discussion at Twitter.