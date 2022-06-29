Google Tests Expandable Local Related Carousels Within Snippets

Jun 29, 2022 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google is testing a search result snippet that shows a expandable drop down menus under the snippet that contains weather, hotels, restaurants, visual stories, events and more. When you click on these expandable menus, you get carousels of search results for those types of search features.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani and posted on Twitter - for some reason this user interface looks familiar, I am not sure if it is 100% new but here is a GIF of it in action:

I was not able to replicate so I am thinking it is a test or I am trying the wrong queries.

Do you see this? I do think it is useful based on the query type.

Here is his video of this:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

