Google Tests Expandable Local Related Carousels Within Snippets

Google is testing a search result snippet that shows a expandable drop down menus under the snippet that contains weather, hotels, restaurants, visual stories, events and more. When you click on these expandable menus, you get carousels of search results for those types of search features.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani and posted on Twitter - for some reason this user interface looks familiar, I am not sure if it is 100% new but here is a GIF of it in action:

I was not able to replicate so I am thinking it is a test or I am trying the wrong queries.

Do you see this? I do think it is useful based on the query type.

Here is his video of this:

Google test expandable carousel tab for particular location.



This is for ( weather, hotels, restaurant, events)



Before we have saw same for Google map.



I think Google show this type result to provide more results in serp.

