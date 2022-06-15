Google Search Expands Scrollable Right Panel

On April 1st we caught Google testing a scrollable right side panel for related images. Well, it seems like that test was not just for images but also for other blocks like knowledge panels, featured snippets and other image features.

Both Brodie Clark and Khushal Bherwani shared examples of this on Twitter.

Here is Brodie Clark's videocast of this as he posted on Twitter where he said "Big changes could be coming to how images are viewed in Search. We've seen it for free product listings, Google Lens and image packs. Scrollable popup feeds are now being tested for images in Featured Snippets & Knowledge Panels. More info + examples: brodieclark.com/notes."

Here is Khushal Bherwani videocast of this as he posted on Twitter where he said "This is how new test of Images preview works on google desktop SERP you can see Related images while scroll down."

Pretty cool - I do kind of like this scrollable feature, do you?

Forum discussion at Twitter.