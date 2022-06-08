Google Search With Both Short Videos & Visual Stories (Within An Accordion)

A month ago, we reported how the trend Google is headed is going away from web stories / visual stories and headed towards showing more short videos. Well, now we are seeing Google show the short videos very prominently in the search results, and then also showing visual stories lower down in an accordion to expand and show more.

Glenn Gabe shared this example on Twitter saying he finds it "super-interesting to see BOTH the short videos SERP feature & Visual Stories in the SERP for some entities. Google has been testing removing Visual Stories & replacing with Short Videos. This example show Visuals Stories with an accordion option."

Here is his tweet, followed by a video cast I made of it so you can see the placement and how it works:

I guess it makes sense for Google to slowly do away with web stories but how soon this will happen is unclear.

Forum discussion at Twitter.