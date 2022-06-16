Google Featured Snippet Cards Layout

Google seems to be testing a new format for featured snippets in the search results. This new layout has multiple answers, from multiple sites/sources in a card view at the top of the search results page.

I cannot replicate this design but William Alvarez shared the following screenshot on Twitter (click to enlarge):

I think I like this approach, I do wonder if this will eventually fully roll out or if Google will just kill this test because there are just too many options and choices for the searcher to pick?

Here are more variations from a couple months ago:

Yep, Google is doing more testing with showing multiple answers within Featured Snippets. We saw it back in April on desktop, now there's three new variations on mobile. All spotted by @williamalvarez via @rustybrick. Thoughts on this test? More info: https://t.co/j6IUtkB6Zz pic.twitter.com/GufAr00gtr — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) June 16, 2022

