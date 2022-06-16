Google Featured Snippet Cards Layout

Jun 16, 2022 • 7:41 am | comments (2) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google seems to be testing a new format for featured snippets in the search results. This new layout has multiple answers, from multiple sites/sources in a card view at the top of the search results page.

I cannot replicate this design but William Alvarez shared the following screenshot on Twitter (click to enlarge):

Google Featured Snippet Cards Layout

I think I like this approach, I do wonder if this will eventually fully roll out or if Google will just kill this test because there are just too many options and choices for the searcher to pick?

Here are more variations from a couple months ago:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

