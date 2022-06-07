Google Expands Browse By Search Features: Material, Product Line & More

Google seems to have expanded the browse by feature to let you browse search results for products by material, product line and more.

We've seen many variations of this before - so this might not be new but it is nice to see Google probably dynamically expand these browse by selectors and refinements. Previously they seemed to be named refine by - I believe. We've also seen this for browse by ideas before.

Here are screenshots of the browse by style taken by Saad AK on Twitter:

Here are video examples he shared on Twitter:

Google > Mobile



I saw "Browse by" Search Feature in SERPs.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR.



Example: 1 pic.twitter.com/CPZsAhhgmp — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) May 31, 2022

