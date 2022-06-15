Google Product Reviews Update Still English Only, For Now...

Google has pushed out three Product Reviews Updates, the latest being in March 2022. There was some confusion on if that Google March 2020 Product Reviews Update was more global in nature or just was focused on English language content. I wrote it was English only and I was right (this time).

Lily Ray asked Google's Alan Kent and John Mueller about the English bit and they both said, nothing changed with this rollout. Alan Kent wrote "Sorry it was unclear. No, there is no global rollout notice at this time. None of the recent rollouts changed the language or geographic scope." John Mueller added "I don't think we announced anything in that regard."

Here are those tweets:

Sorry it was unclear. No, there is no global rollout notice at this time. None of the recent rollouts changed the language or geographic scope. — Alan Kent (@akent99) June 14, 2022

I don't think we announced anything in that regard. — 🐝 johnmu.xml (personal) 🐝 (@JohnMu) June 14, 2022

We don't know when Google will make the Product Reviews update work in more languages but for now, it seems to be English only still. Google will however let us know when it does roll out more globally:

There will most likely be a blog or a tweet when something that significant happens (expanding the product reviews rollout to more countries). Rollouts are not just code, but also can involve checking local laws and regulations per country etc. So it can be slow going. — Alan Kent (@akent99) May 24, 2022

