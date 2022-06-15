Google Product Reviews Update Still English Only, For Now...

Jun 15, 2022
Google has pushed out three Product Reviews Updates, the latest being in March 2022. There was some confusion on if that Google March 2020 Product Reviews Update was more global in nature or just was focused on English language content. I wrote it was English only and I was right (this time).

Lily Ray asked Google's Alan Kent and John Mueller about the English bit and they both said, nothing changed with this rollout. Alan Kent wrote "Sorry it was unclear. No, there is no global rollout notice at this time. None of the recent rollouts changed the language or geographic scope." John Mueller added "I don't think we announced anything in that regard."

Here are those tweets:

We don't know when Google will make the Product Reviews update work in more languages but for now, it seems to be English only still. Google will however let us know when it does roll out more globally:

Here are the three past Google Product Reviews Updates:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

