Google News Launches New Design

We knew this was coming when we spotted a massive design for the Google News home page and now it is officially here. Google has launched a revamped design this morning where the search company said they "made it easier for you to catch up on the most important news by bringing Top stories, Local news and personalized picks for you to the top of the page."

Here is what the new home page looks like:

You can see the local news at the top right, which you can actually customize. So if you want to see local news about lets say one location as well as another location, you can. You can request to see local news about multiple local communities if you want, like the place you live now and where you grew up.

You can also customize the news and sections with the blue customize button:

Clicking on that will let you add, remove or drag the sort order:

And Google News is also back in Spain today, after shutting down due to legal reasons in 2014. Try it at news.google.es and it should work! Well, maybe not the Trends data yet, it probably needs time to collect information before showing...

Google Trends Daily Trends for Spain have disappeared: https://t.co/OJZXr42EWs@JohnMu or @dannysullivan, do you know of this is something temporary or Spain is not anymore worthy for having this super important data?



h/t @arturomarimon — Gianluca Fiorelli (@gfiorelli1) June 22, 2022

Google also added more fact checking features and the about this result feature as well.

Here is a video Google released on this:

Forum discussion at Twitter.