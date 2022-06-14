Google Search Tests Explore Section

Google seems to be testing a new section titled "explore." In this section you can find articles about the topic broken into subject topics of sorts.

Mordy Oberstein found this, apparently the man likes to scroll and scroll and scroll, and shared a video cast of this in action on Twitter, but here is a still screenshot of that if you don't want to scroll through it:

Here is now the video:

Holy cannoli!



Have y'all ever seen this "Explore" section of the SERP?



After scrolling down far enough seeing a whole subtopical parsing under a new section of the SERP entitled "Explore" - wild!



What is this sorcery?!



I tried to replicate this myself but was unsuccessful. As you can see, this explore section for a search on (I guess) the Big Lebowski, has sections for Lebowski meaning, Bunny Lebowski, Lebowski facts, Lebowski car, Lebowski the stranger, Lebowski wardrobe, the dude quotes, movies like the Big Lebowski, Lebowski house and more...

Not sure I like this but hey, it is interesting...

Forum discussion at Twitter.