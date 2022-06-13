Google May 2022 Core Update - Big Tremors After It Was Complete?

As you remember, the Google May 2022 core update officially started on May 25th and officially ended on June 9th. But like we said initially, we felt it started or was being tested, before May 25th and now, it seems like there are more tremors, big tremors, for some sites days after this core update was announced as done rolling out.

There has been just a lot, I mean, a lot, of chatter since it was officially confirmed by Google to be done rolling out. Some are talking big reversals, with a huge sigh of relief. Some are seeing bigger hits, some are seeing nothing - like you would expect from any core update tremors. But is what we are seeing after June 9th part of this core update or something new? That is impossible for any of us to say. Of course, sites hit hard by the core update who are seeing big reversals a day or two after, have real reason to believe this is part of that May 2022 core update.

SEO Chatter

The chatter within the SEO industry since the core update finished has been through the roof. The comments in my last post are raging, there are almost 400 comments, which is a ton for a core update post. There is also a ton of chatter on social and in the forums at WebmasterWorld and Black Hat World. Let me quote some of what I spotted after the core update was confirmed done rolling out by Google.

My US traffic today is at 50% of average with just over 3 hours to go.

I'm seeing much higher non-usa traffic again today. UK / AU / CA / EU and Asia are all unusually high...meanwhile USA is -60% at 10am! The same thing happened yesterday....USA traffic is low until the early evening and then suddenly rises.

Whilst Thursday's traffic was just above average my USA PVs were 33% of average continuing with lots of single PVs. Likewise today the USA is at 50% and yet again more single PVs which in itself is very unusual.

As far as I can tell, "update" is still rolling out, probably even accelerating. What they post in their Twitter account is worthless nonsense. They lie about everything, all the time.

Traffic is looking good here. Yesterday it was like someone tapped the brakes on everything. As of this morning it was flowing in really well and has maintained throughout the day.

Something odd is definitely occurring. Normally my impression rate will have some fluctuation from day to day. Over the last few days while traffic has remained steady my impression rate has been nearly identical. It looks like a flat line. Not that it means anything, its just odd to see.

Something is definitely going on this morning...I haven't had one visit to my home page yet today, nor to most of my most visited landing pages. It's early yet but an 88% decline in direct traffic, 21% decline in searches and a 37% decline in USA traffic compared to an average Sunday. Today will be a write-off unless it somehow reverts and bounces back later in the day.

18 hours of my Googleday gone and not yet at 50% of expected Sunday traffic. Improvements in UK SERPs for US unable to supply company websites, this is starting to get messy. I am also noticing a lot of very thin pages ranking extremely well, as in one poor image and a couple of lines of generic text.

Traffic was effectively nil until 11am today...USA traffic is hugely down 63% and search is down 33% at 1pm. Non-USA traffic is normal.

At first my impressions were diving and average position recovering... the last 4 or so day, it's vice versa. To be honest... it was a mind hit as my clicks stayed the same but impressions and average position are fluctuating like crazy... still.

If it has happened with me. They must have realised it and we will see others coming back to SERPs as well. I just hope this is not temporary.

@rustybrick any news on any rollback at all on the core update? Friend who got hammered when it first started rolling out got all his rankings back today — Dan Richardson (@dan__richardson) June 12, 2022

Here is a chart from Glenn Gabe just minutes ago showing this as well:

To clarify, when I said 6/5 update, I meant tremor. The site was seeing nice gains with the May broad core update and then completely TANKED on 6/5 with the tremor. Now surging back as of yesterday. It's wild to see. Welcome to Google Land. :) pic.twitter.com/EJNd9DGytk — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) June 13, 2022

There is really just too much to quote here but it just didn't seem to fully end of June 9th...

Google Tracking Tools

Here is what the Google tracking tools are showing now, keep in mind, it looks like things are calming down today... But many, not all, of these tools showed a lot of volatility well after the update was announced to be done rolling out. Are these just those normal tremors? Are there delays in these tracking tools. Why does the chatter line up with these tools?

Either way, it seems things are calming down since yesterday and today across many metrics I track.

Semrush:

Mozcast:

RankRanger:

SERPmetrics:

Algoroo:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Cognitive SEO:

SERPstat:

Accuranker:

What are you seeing?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld and Black Hat World.