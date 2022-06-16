Google Tests Local Pack Within An Expandable Menu

Jun 16, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google is testing hiding the local pack within a locations tab that expands when you tap on it or the arrow down. When it expands, it shows you the full local pack listings.

Otherwise, it is tucked away in this "Locations" menu to be scrolled past by searchers.

Here is a GIF of it in action from Khushal Bherwani on Twitter:

I doubt Google will do this by default, but maybe Google will do this for queries that may not have 100% local intent for it. So maybe in this case, searching for [Tesla], maybe a nice percentage of searchers don't want to find a local Tesla store but rather learn about the company, the car, the stock, or the man buying Twitter. :)

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Business Profile "Profile Strength" Widget In Search Results
 
blog comments powered by Disqus