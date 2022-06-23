Google Adds LGBTQ+ Owned Business Attribute For Business Profiles

Google has added yet another business attribute for Google Business Profiles - LGBTQ+ owned businesses. This is a new label that can be added to your business in Google Maps and Google Search "making it easier for customers to find and support them," Google said.

The thing is, Google did have the LGBTQ+ Friendly and Transgender Safespace attribute back in September 2020, this attribute is more objective and is designed to just highlight LGBTQ+ business owners much like Black-owned and Latino-owned attributes do, Google told me.

Here is what this attribute looks like:

If you login to Google Business Profile, click on your business, go to the info tab and then edit your attributes you will see Black-owned, Latino-owned, veteran-led and women-led and Latino-ownned options. The new attribute is the LGBTQ+-owned attribute and note that the Family-led attribute is gone, here is a screenshot:

You can also add this through Google search by searching for your business then:

Go to your Business Profile.

Select Edit profile and then Business information.

Near the top, select the More tab.

Select the category you want to change.

Next to the attribute, select Yes or No.

When you're finished updating your attributes, select Save.

