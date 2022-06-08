Google May 2022 Core Update Not Done Yet...

Today is officially day 14 since the May 2022 Google core update first started rolling out and it does not seem to be done rolling out yet - it is not complete. Google's Danny Sullivan said last night "We're not there yet." I asked Google's John Mueller this morning and he didn't say it was done yet.

Normally these updates take about two weeks or less to roll out - so we should be done soon. In fact, Google said "it will take about 1-2 weeks to fully roll out." But we are still seeing tremors from this update, even as of this morning we are seeing tremors...

Here is where Danny and John said it is not done yet:

We're not there yet. When we are, @googlesearchc will be sharing. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) June 7, 2022

John added that there is no need to wait to improve your site, even if Google did not say the update is done:

I don't think you have to wait - keep working on your site :). We'll post when things are finished there. — 🐝 johnmu.xml (personal) 🐝 (@JohnMu) June 8, 2022

Like I said, we are still seeing tremors, we saw a boat load on Sunday, June 5th, and even more since then. Here are what the trackers are showing:

Mozcast:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Accuranker:

RankRanger:

Semrush:

I do suspect Google will call this update done really soon but for now, it does not yet seem fully rolled out.

Forum discussion at Twitter.