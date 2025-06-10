Google Ads AI Max Coming To All In Q3 2025

Google's new AI Max in Google Ads for Search campaigns is coming to all advertisers in Q3 of 2025. As a reminder, Google says AI Max for Search campaigns is a "new, one-click feature suite" that brings you a "suite of targeting and creative enhancements" of "the best of Google AI to your Search campaigns."

Right now, it is available for some limited number of advertisers to test out and Google will expand it to all advertisers in Q3.

This was spotted by Adriaan Dekker who posted about this updated help document on LinkedIn - the document says:

Important: AI Max for Search campaigns will become available for all advertisers by early Q3, 2025. Please contact your Google Ads representative to learn more.

Here is a screenshot of this:

Google Ai Max Q3 2025

So I guess, AI Max is coming in the not-so-distant future to all advertisers, ready or not - here it comes.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

