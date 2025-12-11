In June, Google moved Offerwall out of its AdSense beta, making it available to all. Now, if you are using Offerwall, Google will opt you into Offerwall optimization.

Offerwall messages allow your site visitors to choose alternative ways to support your site and gain access to your content, such as viewing a rewarded ad. More on how it all works is in this help document.

Now, if you are using it, in about a month, Google will automatically enroll you in Offerwall optimization. Google wrote, Offerwall "Optimization uses Google's machine learning to maximize user engagement with your Offerwall messages." Google added:

Compared to publisher-configured metering, Offerwall optimization has the ability to simultaneously increase total ad revenue by 8.15% and increase the Offerwall conversion rate by 10.2%. A conversion is defined as any successful end user engagement with the Offerwall that unblocks content. Note that these are network level results and individual publishers might have different results. You might be using manual "metering" settings (e.g., showing an Offerwall every 4th page view). Optimization removes the need for this manual configuration guesswork. It automatically determines the best frequency to show Offerwall messages to your users to balance engagement, earnings, and bounce rates.

On December 10, 2025, you will see the "Optimization" toggle turned On in your Offerwall message settings.

1-month review period: While the setting will appear "On" in your account starting December 10, it will not affect your site's actual message delivery metering for 1 month. During this period, your existing manual metering settings will continue to apply.

Automatic activation: After the 1-month review period ends, the Optimization selection in your account ("On" unless you have explicitly toggled to "Off") will be respected for message delivery. After January 10, 2026, Offerwall optimization will officially activate and begin managing your Offerwall metering (frequency) automatically, overriding your previous metering settings.

If you don't want to use optimization, you can opt out at any time, including during the 1 month review period, by navigating to your Offerwall message settings and turning the "Optimization" toggle off. If you do this before the 1 month is up, your metering settings will remain unchanged.

Forum discussion at X.