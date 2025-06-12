Google Ads Asset-Level PMax Reporting Rolling Out To Some

Some are starting to see the new asset-level reporting within Google Ads for Performance Max campaigns. I am not sure how widespread the rollout is but some are starting to see these reports in their Google Ads advertiser console.

Darcy Burk spotted this and posted a screenshot on X, he said, "Cost and Cost/Conv. data in PMAX assets?! This is new isn't it?? I feel like we only could see Low/Good/Best. Then they added conversions... but I don't think I've seen cost data?"

Here is his screenshot:

Google Ads Asset Level Pmax Reporting Rolling Out

As Menachem Ani replied, "This was part of what was announced before GML." Indeed it was, with many hints along the way.

Advertisers are indeed happy about this...

Do you see it?

Forum discussion at X.

 

