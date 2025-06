Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Some are starting to see the new asset-level reporting within Google Ads for Performance Max campaigns. I am not sure how widespread the rollout is but some are starting to see these reports in their Google Ads advertiser console.

Darcy Burk spotted this and posted a screenshot on X, he said, "Cost and Cost/Conv. data in PMAX assets?! This is new isn't it?? I feel like we only could see Low/Good/Best. Then they added conversions... but I don't think I've seen cost data?"

Here is his screenshot:

As Menachem Ani replied, "This was part of what was announced before GML." Indeed it was, with many hints along the way.

When was that promised months ago? — Derek Mollins (@ppcClickShark) June 11, 2025

Advertisers are indeed happy about this...

Do you see it?

Forum discussion at X.