Some are starting to see the new asset-level reporting within Google Ads for Performance Max campaigns. I am not sure how widespread the rollout is but some are starting to see these reports in their Google Ads advertiser console.

Darcy Burk spotted this and posted a screenshot on X, he said, "Cost and Cost/Conv. data in PMAX assets?! This is new isn't it?? I feel like we only could see Low/Good/Best. Then they added conversions... but I don't think I've seen cost data?"

Here is his screenshot:

As Menachem Ani replied, "This was part of what was announced before GML." Indeed it was, with many hints along the way.

When was that promised months ago? — Derek Mollins (@ppcClickShark) June 11, 2025

Advertisers are indeed happy about this...

Do you see it?

