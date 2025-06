Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google has added a new section to its policy on pausing Google Ads accounts. It says Google "may pause your individual account if it is linked to a Manager account that is currently in violation of the third-party policy."

The new section is at the bottom of this page and it reads:

Pausing due to link with Manager account in violation of third-party policy: We may pause your individual account if it is linked to a Manager account that is currently in violation of the third-party policy. To be able to serve ads again, you will need to unlink your individual account from the Manager account. If this action is required, you will be notified by an in-account notification and email notification with instructions on how to unlink your individual account.

Google announced the update and wrote, "Google has updated its Google Ads account pausing help center article to include a clarification for individual accounts linked to Manager accounts that are in violation of the Google third-party policy."

So if you are in this situation, and your managing account can't fix their violation fast enough, then you can always unlike your individual account to the manager account.

