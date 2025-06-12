Google has added a new section to its policy on pausing Google Ads accounts. It says Google "may pause your individual account if it is linked to a Manager account that is currently in violation of the third-party policy."

The new section is at the bottom of this page and it reads:

Pausing due to link with Manager account in violation of third-party policy: We may pause your individual account if it is linked to a Manager account that is currently in violation of the third-party policy. To be able to serve ads again, you will need to unlink your individual account from the Manager account. If this action is required, you will be notified by an in-account notification and email notification with instructions on how to unlink your individual account.

Google announced the update and wrote, "Google has updated its Google Ads account pausing help center article to include a clarification for individual accounts linked to Manager accounts that are in violation of the Google third-party policy."

So if you are in this situation, and your managing account can't fix their violation fast enough, then you can always unlike your individual account to the manager account.

Forum discussion at X.