Daily Search Forum Recap: December 11, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is rolling out updated and more clickable links in AI Mode and new contextual introductions. Google's preferred sources are now available globally, plus there are new spotlighting subscriptions in Gemini and soon to come to AI Mode and AI Overviews. Google Web Guide is now available in the all tab, officially but it is still a beta. Microsoft Advertising is testing grouping its sponsored search results with the hide/show button, like Google Ads launched two months ago. Google AdSense now has Offerwall optimization.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.