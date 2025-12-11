Daily Search Forum Recap: December 11, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is rolling out updated and more clickable links in AI Mode and new contextual introductions. Google's preferred sources are now available globally, plus there are new spotlighting subscriptions in Gemini and soon to come to AI Mode and AI Overviews. Google Web Guide is now available in the all tab, officially but it is still a beta. Microsoft Advertising is testing grouping its sponsored search results with the hide/show button, like Google Ads launched two months ago. Google AdSense now has Offerwall optimization.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google AI Mode Links Updated & Adds Contextual Introductions
Google announced it has updated the links in AI Mode to encourage searchers to click more. Google also introduced contextual introductions to embedded links in AI Mode responses.
Google Preferred Sources Now Global & Adds Spotlighting Subscriptions
Google announced that Preferred Sources is now rolling out globally, after launching just in the US and India in August, following its beta period in June. Plus, Google announced Spotlighting subscriptions are coming to Gemini, AI Mode, and AI Overviews. Google has updated the Google Business Profiles verification issues support form.
Google Web Guide Expands To All Tab Officially (Opt In Still Needed)
Google has officially expanded the Web Guide to the "All" tab. Originally, when it launched as a Search Labs beta, it was under the "Web" tab, but as we saw, Google began expanding it to the "All" tab.
Bing Tests Hide Sponsored Results Button & Ad Grouping, Like Google Ads
Microsoft is testing out the new Google Ads sponsored results label, ad grouping and hide button with its own Bing Search results ads. Microsoft Advertising search ads in Bing are testing grouping multiple search ads under one "Sponsored results" label, and then at the bottom, there is a "Hide" and then "Show" button.
Google AdSense Offerwall Optimization: Automatic Enrollment
In June, Google moved Offerwall out of its AdSense beta, making it available to all. Now, if you are using Offerwall, Google will opt you into Offerwall optimization.
Google Sleep Nets At Zurich Office
Google has these sleeping bed nets, hammock-like, at the Zurich office. This way, the Googlers can sleep on the job. We know Google loves its sleeping and resting areas.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Gemini in November 2025: - 1.351 billion visits - #26 website in the world (+4 spots from October), Similarweb on X
- Google: they don’t think is true that GEO can be done without SEO. They don’t think there’s GEO without doing SEO fundamentals. #sclzurich, Aleyda Solis on X
- Great view from the #GoogleGBPSummitNYC Love hearing directly from PMs and other Googlers about how to effectively promote local businesses on Google., Joel Headley on X
- How critical is structured data for Gemini? It continues to be important. For every data for which it has authoritative meaning and regulatory information, like price in shopping… it’s very important. #sclzurich, Aleyda Solis on X
- Nothing to announce when it comes with breaking out AI Mode and AI Overviews in Google Search Console @JohnMu, Barry Schwartz on X
- Q to Google: What about LLMs.txt? They don’t think they matter as much. But they won’t cause any issue. It’s just a text file. #sclzurich, Aleyda Solis
- SEO Tip: for large eCommerce domains, there are various ways of managing product variants. Here's an important aspect of the feed component: Within free listing surfaces, Google will often develop individual grid items for specific, Brodie Clark on X
- What was the #1 Google Ads launch of 2025? I wanted to know which tools and features stood out most to the people building them -> across Search, PMax, Measurement, Creative, and Bidding. In our year-end episode of Google Ads Decode, AdsLiaison on X
- It's generally fine (for example, some site moves keep the robots.txt on the old domain with "allow: /" so that all URLs can be followed). The tool does check for the homepage redirect though., John Mueller on Bluesky
- Spent the day at Google’s NYC office for the Partners API Summit, and they hit us with multiple stats every brand should take to heart. A good reminder that keeping your GBP fresh is good SEO., Claudia Tomina on LinkedIn
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google rolling out Preferred Sources globally and announces Spotlighting subscriptions
- Google updates links in AI Mode and expands Web Guide test in all tab
- YouTube Shorts adds comments and creator links to ads
- The truth about Google Ads recommendations (and auto-apply)
- How Pinterest’s ad formats work and when to use each one
- Google Discover now less aligned with search rankings
- Google’s Local Pack isn’t random – it’s rewarding ‘signal-fit’ brands
- GEO Rank Tracker: How to monitor your brand’s AI search visibility
- Google confirms it releases smaller core updates it does not announce
- 65% of AI chats have no commercial intent, new analysis finds
- Google launches Data Manager API
- Google AI cites retailers 4% vs. ChatGPT at 36%: Data
- Mentions, citations, and clicks: Your 2026 content strategy
- How to evaluate your SEO tools in 2026 – and avoid budget traps
- AI tools for PPC, AI search, and social campaigns: What’s worth using now
- Think different: The Positionless Marketing manifesto
- Google Search Console performance reports adds weekly and monthly views
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- AI in 2025: gestalt, LessWrong
- ChatGPT Nears 900 Million Weekly Active Users But Gemini is Catching Up, The Information
- Donating the Model Context Protocol and establishing the Agentic AI Foundation, Anthropic
- How to meta prompt with Gemini for better Veo videos, Google Blog
- I analyzed 250M AI responses. Here is the uncomfortable truth about AI Search right now, Profound
- OpenAI co-founds the Agentic AI Foundation under the Linux Foundation, OpenAI
- OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Agree to Develop Agent Standards Together, The Information
- Quantum Computing and AI: A Practical Look at the Future, Annielytics
- What Is Agentic Browsing and Why Are AI Browsers Not Replacing Chrome Yet?, Bloomberg
- Why The Economist Is An AI Outlier, AdExchanger
- How Fast Do AI Search Platforms Cite New Content?, Semrush
- I Ran an AI Misinformation Experiment. Every Marketer Should See the Results, Ahrefs
Industry & Business
- EU Opens Antitrust Probe into Alphabet’s Google Over AI Use, Wall Street Journal
- Microsoft to Invest $17.5 Billion in India for AI Cloud Services, Bloomberg
- Microsoft to invest more than $5.4 billion in Canada to boost AI infrastructure, Reuters
- U.S. military to use Google Gemini for new AI platform, Axios
- Build the internet young people are asking for — instead of simply banning them from it, Google Blog
- EU says easier iPhone-Android switching is proof the DMA is working, 9to5Mac
Links & Content Marketing
- 10 Best AI Content Marketing Tools for 2026 (Tried & Tested), Semrush
- Content Strategy Tips for Visibility in the Age of AI Slop, iPullRank
- The Most Undervalued Areas of Digital Marketing: What Experts Say, Koozai
Local & Maps
- Google Maps saves parking automatically, adds custom icons, 9to5Google
- Google Maps Brings Back Ski Trails and Lifts to its App, SnowBrains
- Google Maps Gets a Highly Anticipated Feature, Bad News for Android Users, AutoEvolution
SEO
- AIO/GEO: Separating Facts from Theories in AI Search, Women in Tech SEO
- Everything You Need to Know About E-E-A-T, JumpFly Digital Marketing Blog
- Instagram Is Generating Inaccurate SEO Bait for Your Posts, 404 Media
- Scammers are poisoning AI search results to steer you straight into their traps - here's how, ZDNET
- SEO Isn’t Dead, It’s Evolving: Insights from My GSC, Sara Taher
- Shopify SEO warning: your JavaScript might be costing you sales, Ilana Davis
- Sorry, SEO (or AI) Ain’t Saving Your Business., SEO for Lunch
- The Biggest SEO Updates in 2025 (+What They Mean for 2026), WordStream
- What Are Entities & Why Do They Matter for SEO?, Semrush
- OpenAI Hires Slack CEO as New Chief Revenue Officer, Wired
PPC
- AI Summary Added to Store Quality in Merchant Center, PPC News Feed
- Data Manager API helps advertisers improve measurement and get better results from Google AI., Google Blog
- The Data Manager API is Now Generally Available, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Update to Gambling and Games Policy: Argentina (December 2025), Google Advertising Policies Help
- Why It’s Time To Rethink Your Annual Planning Process, PPC Live
- Can AI Really Write Your Ad Copy? I Compared 5 Chatbots to Find Out, JumpFly Digital Marketing Blog
- Introducing the Google Ads API Developer Assistant v1.0: Interact with the API using Natural Language, Google Ads Developer Blog
Search Features
- Discover new outfits, try them on and shop from Doppl's new discovery feed., Google Blog
- Google Discover may borrow an experimental feature from YouTube, Android Authority
- Managing your Google Discover feed may soon become easier, Android Police
