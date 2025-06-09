Google has confirmed an issue with Google Ads this morning, saying, "We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Ads. We will provide more information shortly."

I am not sure exactly what the issue is, but when I dug into the complaints in the Google Ads Help Forums thread I found a number of complaints around ads not being served, the ads not displaying in Google Search and other Google surfaces.

It is unclear if this is a serving issue or a reporting issue or something else.

Several advertisers are complaining that their ads are not getting impressions or clicks this morning.

Here are a number of those threads:

I do not have confirmation yet on the exact "issue" with Google Ads yet, so once I get that, I will update this story.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: An hour and a half later, Google fixed the "issue" but never said what the "issue was. Google wrote, "The problem with Google Ads has been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support."