Microsoft Advertising posted its June report showing off some new features added to the ad platform. The big item is the new custom report builder, but also PMax updates, import tool updates and Shopify integrations.

Microsoft said they "redesigned the Reporting homepage to give you quicker access to your most important reports and recommended templates — helping you stay on top of performance with less effort." With that Microsoft released a new custom report builder that lets you create reports. You can choose from a wide set of metrics, apply filters, add breakdowns like device or audience, and easily save or schedule reports for future use, the company explained.

For more details on this report builder, check out this help document.

Microsoft made some updated to Performance Max campaigns. Specifically, Microsoft said the updates are related to "auction dynamics." Microsoft added, "to enable advertisers to capture additional conversion opportunities, we’ve now launched an update as of May that changes how Performance Max and Standard Shopping campaigns get prioritized in auction when they are in the same account targeting the same products."

Now, when you have overlapping campaign types, "instead of Performance Max automatically being prioritized over Standard Shopping, normal auction dynamics will now apply and the campaign with the highest Ad Rank will serve, just like with other campaign types."

Plus, Microsoft Advertising has more conversion diagnostic tiles directly in the platform to help empower advertisers with identifying potential issues that may be hindering their ability to succeed with Performance Max.

For Google Import and Meta Import, advertisers can now use these tools to import the first image of carousel ads from Google Ads or Meta ads to be native ads, as part of Audience ads on Microsoft Advertising. Carousel ads are widely used on Google Ads and Meta Ads, so this capability will help you save time in launching new Audience ads on Microsoft Advertising.

Advertisers will soon see import issues with recommendations on how to quickly fix them in June, as well.

And finally, Shopify merchants can now directly advertise their products on Microsoft Advertising via the updated Microsoft Channel app available in the Shopify app store in more markets, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Japan, Australia, and United Kingdom, in addition to United States and Canada.

