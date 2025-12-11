Bing Tests Hide Sponsored Results Button & Ad Grouping, Like Google Ads

Microsoft is testing out the new Google Ads sponsored results label, ad grouping and hide button with its own Bing Search results ads. Microsoft Advertising search ads in Bing are testing grouping multiple search ads under one "Sponsored results" label, and then at the bottom, there is a "Hide" and then "Show" button.

Update: Navah Hopkins, the Microsoft Ads Liaison, messaged me to tell me "This was a test we opted not to continue." This is great news!

This is exactly what Google launched two months ago, which we have been seeing causing lots of accidental clicks on search ads.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some screenshots and videos on X - here is a GIF of it in action:

Bing Tests Hide Sponsored Results Button

You can see, that second sponsored result does not have an ad label on it, because it is "grouped" with the first ad and you can hide them you scroll past it with the "hide" button.

Here is what it looks like when it is open by default, with the ability to hide the sponsored results:

Bing Tests Hide Sponsored Results Button Hide

After you hide the results, you can then click "Show" to show the ads again:

Bing Tests Hide Sponsored Results Button Show

Here are more:

This seems to work just like what Google launched a couple of months ago. I cannot yet replicate it.

I find what Google did to be deceptive, just like I find this deceptive.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Navah Hopkins, the Microsoft Ads Liaison, messaged me to tell me "This was a test we opted not to continue." This is great news!

 

