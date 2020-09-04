Google My Business Adds Adds Video Conferencing Integration

Google My Business has added a new option that says "Connect in real-time, with video." It says you can "grow your business and reach more customers, when you use video conferencing providers." Then a "set up" button to start to configure it.

I suspect this is activated after you update your service availability to specify you offer video appointments but I am not 100% sure.

Here is a screen shot of the box on the main home dashboard of Google My Business after you sign in and select a specific business:

After you click on "Set up" you are given these online video service providers including Google Meet, Webex, Skype and Zoom. Here is a screen shot:

But after that, there does not seem to be a way to set it up more beyond that yet. When you click on Google Meet, it takes you to google.com/meet which I already use all the time. In fact, all the links take you to those service providers.

Google does link to this help document with more details on how to configure it.

A lot of the local SEOs are chatting about this as well in the Local Search Forums.

