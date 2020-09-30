Google Tests People Also Search For Within Google Autocomplete Search Suggestions

Google is testing showing the people also search for query expander feature not just in the search results but also directly in the Google search bar. Yes, in the auto-complete search suggestions drop down bar, Google is testing showing the people also search for options.

Here is a photo of a screen (not really screenshot) of this in action from Saad AK on Twitter - you can click on it to enlarge it:

click for full size

I do not believe I've seen this in the search auto-complete suggestion bar. Have you? I cannot replicate this.

Update: Here is another:

