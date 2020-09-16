Google Discover Traffic Drop On August 10th

Sep 16, 2020 • 7:54 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story
Share This
 

Since August 10th or so, there has been a number of publishers complaining that the traffic Google sends them via Google Discover has dropped off the cliff. The complaints have not subsided yet and some feel it has to do with the Google Search glitch on August 10th. Google did say they are investigating it but we have not hear back from them on the topic yet.

It is unclear what is the cause or if this is a bug or not. But a nice number of publishers are complaining that their Google Discover based traffic has literally went from a nice amount of traffic to zero traffic on August 10th. It has been over a month and there is no real improvement yet.

There are threads at WebmasterWorld and several at Google Webmaster Help forums and even posts on Twitter. I know Google's John Mueller was asked about this several times in his hangouts and he said the team is investigating it. But he has no news to share yet, I believe.

Here is some of what people shared publicly on this topic.

I am not sure if this is affecting a small number of publishers who are really loud or if it is a much larger issue. I suspect it is not a massive issue but I am not sure.

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld and Google Webmaster Help.

Previous story: Google Mostly Treats Affiliate Links As Nofollowed Links
 
blog comments powered by Disqus