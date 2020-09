Google has been super busy testing tons of variations of the user interface for the related searches section in the search results. I think this one is a new one from Amrit Dubey of a list view format, with each related search on its own line.

Amrit shared this on Twitter:

Here is what I see:

And I like I said, Google has been busy testing tons of variations of this, here are more that we covered and there are more that we did not cover:

Boxed in:

Magnifying glass:

Forum discussion at Twitter.