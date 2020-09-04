Google Search Tests New Product Carousels

Sep 4, 2020
Google is testing new user interfaces, designs and layouts for the product one box and product boxes. Valentin Pletzer shared a couple of these designs on Twitter and I am able to replicate one of these.

If you do a search for [iPhones] on mobile, I got this "Top Apple iPhone Mobile Phones" section, that shows a large image on the left, with a price on the bottom left corner of the image and then product details at the top right, followed by a carousel of reviews on the bottom right.

If you scroll those reviews, the image gets smaller and the reviews then slide to the left:

Valentin noticed variations to this design as well:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

