Google Search Tests New Product Carousels

Google is testing new user interfaces, designs and layouts for the product one box and product boxes. Valentin Pletzer shared a couple of these designs on Twitter and I am able to replicate one of these.

If you do a search for [iPhones] on mobile, I got this "Top Apple iPhone Mobile Phones" section, that shows a large image on the left, with a price on the bottom left corner of the image and then product details at the top right, followed by a carousel of reviews on the bottom right.

If you scroll those reviews, the image gets smaller and the reviews then slide to the left:

Valentin noticed variations to this design as well:

Google has an interesting new products onebox, combining multiple products with reviews. I found two layouts which seems to be tested #google #mobile #serps cc @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/87Fbrs2RMF — Valentin Pletzer (@VorticonCmdr) September 2, 2020

Forum discussion at Twitter.