Google Local Panels Order Pickup Button

Sep 3, 2020 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google is more often showing the "order pickup" button on some local listings where the restaurant or business offers curbside pickup. Sergey Alakov shared the screen shot below of this in action but Google has been collecting this data for a couple months now.

Here is the screen shot from Twitter:

Krystal Taing shared back in July where Google asked for order ahead links:

Oh and that photo is from this commercial, which is pretty funny:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

