Google Featured Snippets With How-To Schema

Sep 14, 2020 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Brodie Clark noticed that Google is now showing some featured snippets also have how-to schema show up in Google Search. Brodie said he "thinks this might be the first time I've seen Structured Data influence a Featured Snippet."

Brodie shared a couple screen shots on Twitter including this one:

As you can see, the how-to schema carousel is right above the featured snippet. When you click on the steps in the how-to schema, it takes you to the site listed in the featured snippet.

Both Brodie and Glenn Gabe shared numerous screen shots of this in action:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Local Review Attributes With Emojis
 
blog comments powered by Disqus