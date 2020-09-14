Google Featured Snippets With How-To Schema

Brodie Clark noticed that Google is now showing some featured snippets also have how-to schema show up in Google Search. Brodie said he "thinks this might be the first time I've seen Structured Data influence a Featured Snippet."

Brodie shared a couple screen shots on Twitter including this one:

As you can see, the how-to schema carousel is right above the featured snippet. When you click on the steps in the how-to schema, it takes you to the site listed in the featured snippet.

Both Brodie and Glenn Gabe shared numerous screen shots of this in action:

Seeing that here as well. Very cool implementation by Google. Rewards the site/page twice. :) pic.twitter.com/mz6OhAbpAl — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) September 14, 2020

Forum discussion at Twitter.