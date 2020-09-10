Google My Business Adds Health & Safety Attributes

Now you can label if your business requires appointments, masks for both employees and customers and if your staff and customers get temperature checks. In Google My Business, if you go to your info tab and click on the "attributes" there is a new section for "health and safety."

Here is a screen shot:

As you can see, at least for my business, the health and safety attributes include:

Appointment required

Mask required

Staff get temperature checks

Staff wear masks

Temperature check required

I was waiting for Google to add this, I am not sure what took them so long. I assume we will soon see these attributes show up to searchers in Google Search and Google Maps.

@bullimore_bully spotted this first, I believe? But I see it myself.

