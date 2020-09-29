Google Again Had An Indexing Issue With News Content Last Night

Sep 29, 2020 • 7:21 am | comments (4) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Just amazing, again, Google had an issue indexing news content last night. Ewdison Then, a publisher at SlashGear, Android Community and other places notified me on Twitter of this showing screen shots of CNN, Fox News, WSJ, and Engadget all showing zero new content in Google Search at around 6:50pm.

Here are those screen shots:

45 minutes later Google confirmed the issue on Twitter saying "We have an issue with indexing new News content, at the moment. It began around 4pm PT. We’re working to correct and will update when this is resolved."

By the time I came back online after Yom Kippur the issue was already resolved and then a few hours later Google confirmed the issue was resolved:

So if you see traffic issues with your publisher clients around 6:45pm to 8:45pm ET last night, September 28th, that is why.

Google has been having a lot of visible bugs recently, not just with ongoing indexing issues (which we covered tons of times already) but ongoing canonical issues and even worse (although that last one isn't really a bug but an exploit.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

