Google Shopping Nearby Product Inventory & Shopping Options Updated

Google announced yesterday is made some updates to its Google Shopping options for nearby queries. The goal is to make you feel safer when buying from local stores. Google will let you filter the results to show nearby shops and then it clearly shows you the hours, locations and inventory before you go to the store.

So now you just search for what you are looking for, go to Google Shopping, and select the Nearby filter at the top of the page or add “near me” to your search to view product options available from stores located near you.

And then click on a specific location and you can see hours, locations and inventory or even call them before you go to pick it up:

If you want to add this for your business you can create or update your Google My Business profile or upload your local product feed through Google Merchant Center.

