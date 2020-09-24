Google Tests Open Results In New Tab Toggle

Sep 24, 2020
Earlier this week we spotted Bing testing a toggle switch to open links in new tab and now we are seeing Google test a toggle switch to open results in a new tab. Coincidence?

Charly Wargnier spotted this and posted this videocast on Twitter:

Here is a zoomed in photo:

I cannot replicate but some can:

I am not a fan of this but hey.

