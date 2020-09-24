Google Tests Open Results In New Tab Toggle

Earlier this week we spotted Bing testing a toggle switch to open links in new tab and now we are seeing Google test a toggle switch to open results in a new tab. Coincidence?
Charly Wargnier spotted this and posted this videocast on Twitter:
Here is a zoomed in photo:
I cannot replicate but some can:
I am getting this on Firefox but not on Chrome or Safari. pic.twitter.com/yMuqgcZdVX— amittiwari.txt (@teamamittiwari) September 23, 2020
Seeing it in Firefox but not Chrome or Opera. pic.twitter.com/YonxoN6fTt— Amy Toman 😎 (@BubblesUp) September 23, 2020
Yes, I can see :) pic.twitter.com/AfLZQy1Qka— Akshay Makadiya (@axymak) September 23, 2020
Another "new for me, old for Rusty"?! 😄— Charly Wargnier (@DataChaz) September 23, 2020
h/t @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/DI88BbmjKk
I am not a fan of this but hey.
