Google Tests Open Results In New Tab Toggle

Earlier this week we spotted Bing testing a toggle switch to open links in new tab and now we are seeing Google test a toggle switch to open results in a new tab. Coincidence?

Charly Wargnier spotted this and posted this on Twitter:

Here is a zoomed in photo:

I cannot replicate but some can:

I am getting this on Firefox but not on Chrome or Safari.

Seeing it in Firefox but not Chrome or Opera.

Yes, I can see

I am not a fan of this but hey.

