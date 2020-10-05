Google My Business Video Upload Reduced From 100 To 75 MB

Oct 5, 2020 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google has changed the maximum file size for the videos you can upload to your Google My Business profile from 100 MB in size down to 75 MB in size. Joy Hawkins was the first to spot this and said on Twitter "If you're having issues uploading videos to Google My Business, it could be because they just changed the video maximum file limit from 100MB to 75 MB."

Joy posted:

When video uploads first launched in January 2018 it was 100MB max upload size. At some point in the past couple months it changed to 75 MB. The WayBack Machine showed 100 MB just a few months ago. Now this support page said 75 MB.

This seems like a weird change, I mean, why reduce the size? Might be spam related?

