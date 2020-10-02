Google News Showcase: Timelines, Bullets & Related Articles

Google announced yesterday that it is launching Google News Showcase. It is a new experience for publishers to show news in Google. With the News Showcase publishers can curate content using timelines, bullets and related articles.

Here is a GIF of it in action, it is a large file:

Google explained that "Google News Showcase is a new product that will benefit both publishers and readers: It features the editorial curation of award-winning newsrooms to give readers more insight on the stories that matter, and in the process, helps publishers develop deeper relationships with their audiences."

It is launching in Germany and Brazil first, on Google News on Android. It will soon show up on Google News on iOS and Discover. And then expand beyond that.

Oh and Google will "pay publishers to create and curate high-quality content for a different kind of online news experience."

Forum discussion at Twitter.