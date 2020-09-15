Google Tests Knowledge Panel In The Middle Of The Search Results

Looks like Google may be testing (I think again) the knowledge panel box in the middle of the search results. Saijo George posted a video screencast on Twitter of this in action, but here is a screen shot:
This looks like a new location for Knowledge Panel in the SERPs cc: @glenngabe @rustybrick @type_SEO @MordyOberstein @brodieseo pic.twitter.com/9Onu8qDnvc— tl;dr Marketing (@tldrMarketing) September 15, 2020
I cannot replicate this but it doesn't surprise me that Google would test these things out.
