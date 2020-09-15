Google Tests Knowledge Panel In The Middle Of The Search Results

Sep 15, 2020
Looks like Google may be testing (I think again) the knowledge panel box in the middle of the search results. Saijo George posted a video screencast on Twitter of this in action, but here is a screen shot:

Here is the tweet with the video of this in action:

I cannot replicate this but it doesn't surprise me that Google would test these things out.

