Google Asks You To Verify These Facts

Sep 8, 2020
Google is asking some searchers with some queries to "verify the facts to help others." Brian Freiesleben shared an example of this on Twitter this morning and Mordy Oberstein shared on Twitter a couple months ago. It seems to be on some knowledge panels.

We did see something similar about submitting missing information to knowledge panels before.

As you can see, Google is asking you here to verify these facts to help others.

When you click on the "voiced by" button, it asks you to verify in this overlay:

Here are more screen shots:

Pretty cool!

